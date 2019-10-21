For the eighth year in a row, the Winter Haven overnight shelter in Menomonie will be open for homeless adults. From Nov. 15 until March 31, Winter Haven provides a safe, warm place for adults age 18 and over to sleep overnight, providing food, showers and laundry facilities.
Run entirely by dedicated community volunteers, with oversight by the Stepping Stones Shelter Coordinator, there are two shifts which run from 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. or 1:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. — and each shift requires two trained volunteers to ensure the shelter can be open. All volunteers must undergo a training session at the shelter before they can sign up for a shift.
All training opportunities take place at the shelter at 1518 Stout Road (next to Stepping Stones). Returning Winter Haven volunteers will meet on Monday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. For new volunteers, trainings are as follows:
- Thursday, Oct.24 at 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
To schedule a training for a group or for one-on-one training, contact Jill Seichter, communityconnect@steppingstonesdc.org or call 715-235-2920.
There are also opportunities for volunteers to “host” so the shelter can be open during the coldest afternoons, and for volunteers or groups to come in and make dinner for the guests.
Can’t volunteer? Here are other ways to help those in need stay warm. Donate personal care items, cleaning supplies, coffee, restaurant coupons, gas cards and bus tokens. Or send a financial donation by making a check out to Stepping Stones of Dunn County and sending it to: Winter Haven, Stepping Stones of Dunn County, 1602 Stout Road, Menomonie, WI 54751.
Any other questions? Feel free to contact Heidi Hooten, Stepping Stones Shelter Coordinator shelter@steppingstonesdc.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.