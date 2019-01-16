The other day a mother and her little girl — I’ll call her Katie, probably about four years old — came into the Stepping Stones’ office to talk with our Shelter Program Coordinator, Heidi Hooten, about housing issues.
The family’s father recently lost his job and the mother wasn’t working due to needing to care for the little girl and a baby at home. They were struggling to pay their rent and at risk of being evicted.
The mom started crying while she was in Heidi’s office. People often do this when they’re talking to our staff here. I don’t think the staff make them cry — I think it’s because people are finally talking to someone who’s taking the time to listen and try to help them.
Coming to Stepping Stones can be a last resort. We all want to be able to manage on our own. We don’t like to ask for help.
By the time people come here most have exhausted all their other options and are feeling pretty overwhelmed.
I couldn’t hear the conversation between the mom and Heidi, but Katie spoke more loudly and at one point I heard her say, in kind of a stern voice, “Don’t cry in here, Mommy!”
Somehow she’d already learned, at such a young age, that maybe it wasn’t appropriate for her mom to cry in public.
But when you’re at the end of your rope, and worried and scared, as any of us would be if we didn’t know if we’d have a home next week or next month, sometimes the tears come.
If one of Katie’s parents doesn’t find a job that pays fairly well in the near future, it’s likely they’ll have to move.
Heidi gave the mother information about subsidized housing so they could apply right away because there’s often a long waiting list.
We hope we don’t see them back here because they’re homeless and need shelter, but it could happen.
The majority of U.S. households are just a paycheck or two away from a financial crisis. Job loss, a major car repair, a serious illness, divorce — any of these things as well as many other challenges can make it hard to pay the rent or put food on the table.
One other thing I heard Katie say that day was, “I can do it myself, Mom.”
In fact, she said it twice quite insistently.
I don’t know the context — maybe she was tying her shoe. It’s a common refrain from little kids. The last time I fell for “I can do it myself” was when a young visitor at my house wanted to pour her own breakfast cereal. Pretty soon there was a whole box of Frosted Flakes all over the table and floor.
Sometimes a person has to ask for help. There’s no shame in it. No shame in tears either.
Stepping Stones offers families like Katie’s, struggling with life’s challenges, as much help as possible. Sometimes it’s using the food pantry, sometimes help with a utility payment, a stay at one of the shelters, referrals to other resources and always a listening ear.
Stepping Stones’ mission is “People helping people strengthen the Dunn County Community by providing food, shelter, and support.”
As a nonprofit, this is only possible because of the generous support of volunteers, donors and other funders.
None of us can manage completely on our own but together we can strengthen our community and, hopefully, give kids like Katie a more secure future with less cause for tears.
