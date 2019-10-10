Are there really homeless people in Menomonie? Yes, there are. And in other Dunn County communities as well. No, you don’t see them sleeping in doorways or pushing carts around with all their belongings — at least that’s very rare here. But they are occasionally camping and more often sleeping in their cars. Others are “couch surfing” meaning they’re moving from place to place among friends or relatives. Some are also staying in one of Stepping Stones’ two homeless shelters. Our shelters are always full and we always have a waiting list.
Combined the shelters have five apartments of varying sizes for individuals and families. Residents generally stay about two months while they’re trying to find permanent affordable housing. There are also waiting lists for this. Sadly, there is hardly anywhere in the U.S. with enough low-income housing or shelter space for all the people who need it.
Soon we’ll be switching our Stout Road shelter over to Winter Haven. From Nov. 15 through March it’s set up dormitory style instead of as apartments so we can house more people during the coldest months. Winter Haven can sleep up to 10 adults per night. This requires a huge volunteer effort. There are two shifts per night and two volunteers needed for each shift. Volunteers sometimes come in during the day also so the shelter can stay open when the weather is especially bad.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s easy to get discouraged when considering huge problems like homelessness. Homeless children go hungry twice as often as other children. People experiencing homelessness are 3-6 times more likely to become ill than people with homes. One problem leads to another. But shelters are a significant part of the solution. Stepping Stones’ shelter residents work closely with program coordinator, Heidi Hooten, to ensure that their needs for food, other necessities, and health care are being met for themselves and their children. Also to ensure they’re getting connected to available resources and meeting education and employment goals.
We’d love to have you be part of the solution also. If you’re interested in helping at Winter Haven, contact Stepping Stones’ volunteer coordinator, Jill Seichter, at 715.235.2920 or communityconnect@steppingstonesdc.org. Or to learn more and be part of the conversation, join us Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library for the movie, The Public. In this “feel good crowd pleaser” people who are homeless take over a public library to seek shelter from the cold causing a standoff with police. It’s not based on a true story but it could be, even in Menomonie. Starring Alec Baldwin, Taylor Schilling, Emilio Estevez and Jacob Vargas, the movie takes a humorous look at a serious issue. Popcorn will be served.