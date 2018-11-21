Thanksgiving Day will begin what many of us, especially in the nonprofit world, think of as the giving season.
At Stepping Stones of Dunn County, we receive approximately 40 percent of annual contributions between now and the end of December.
Every gift helps so much. Each one means we can provide more food to more families, more nights of shelter to people without homes and more emergency financial assistance for things like heat and transportation.
It’s been wonderful to see the growing trend of people doing alternative gift giving—donating to a charity in honor of someone instead of buying them more things they don’t need. There are so many good causes to contribute to, both here at home and around the world. Many places, including Stepping Stones, will send a special acknowledgement letting the recipient know of your gift.
People celebrating significant birthdays or anniversaries now sometimes ask for no gifts, or for donations to be made to a charity instead. We want to be able to recognize how much friends, family and colleagues mean to us and to commemorate their milestones. When we can do that and help others at the same time it’s all the more meaningful.
In reflecting on gift giving practices and how often we buy and receive things we don’t really need, I was thinking of how grateful people we serve at Stepping Stones are to get just the very basics of food and shelter.
One of our food pantry volunteers told me recently that almost every person who comes says thank you to her. People choose their own food—the volunteers don’t hand it to them. But most pantry users make a special point of expressing their gratitude.
This is very different from my experiences of giving or receiving truly needed basic items.
I remember once I got sheets for Christmas. I was probably about five years old. They weren’t fun patterned or colored ones like you can get now—they were just plain, boring white sheets. True confession: One day I chewed gum during my nap time and it got on my sheets and in my hair. Santa apparently thought I needed a lesson. I thought Santa was mean and I was not very appreciative of that gift.
When my nephew was three or four, I gave him a cute outfit as a birthday gift. As the only child, grandchild and nephew on both sides of his family, he had a huge pile of presents. He didn’t even bother taking all the wrapping off my gift. As soon as he saw it was a clothing item he threw it aside and went on to the next thing. Fortunately, he’s evolved since then!
After Thanksgiving comes Black Friday. And now there’s Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Did you know there’s also Giving Tuesday that’s promoted as a day for philanthropy?
It’s meant to take some of the focus off the commercialism of the holidays—a worthy goal. But giving is really a way of life, not just a day or a season.
Wikipedia says philanthropy means “the love of humanity.” That sums it up so succinctly. Loving others isn’t something we can do just one day a year—it’s an ongoing thing. It’s the same with giving thanks. It’s something good to do every day, not just the fourth Thursday of November. It’s a way of life.
Here’s to a holiday giving season filled with love of humanity and gratitude. May it be a stepping stone into the new year and help us all evolve into more generous and compassionate people.
