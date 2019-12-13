Amid “dreaming of a white Christmas” and “chestnuts roasting on an open fire”, I know of a less familiar Christmas song that carries a different sort of holiday message. Titled “Christmas Eve”, the tune was penned by singer/songwriter Claudia Schmidt, and it’s been haunting my brain since Thanksgiving. In addition to her consummate musicianship, Claudia is a true poet and storyteller whose observations are pithy, witty and wise.
The tune has a pleasing lilt, but I think it’s the lyrics that especially move me. It appears on her 2006 “Spinning” album, but the messages Claudia imparts are as relevant today — and perhaps even more so — as they were then.
Out for a Christmas Eve walk in frigid below-zero weather, she sets the scene reflecting that she has “a nice, warm house to leave.” Here at Stepping Stones, we know all too well that not everyone is so fortunate. Claudia adds, “I think of the ones who are out here tonight, because they’ve no place to go.” If they’re in Menomonie we hope they’ll find their way to our Winter Haven shelter.
Having known the gift of family all her life, Claudia is grateful for their holiday gatherings “with arms ever open to the hopes and the fears ... we laugh and we listen.” As she walks, her thoughts turn to the people who don’t have this blessing: “I think of those who are lonely tonight, because they’ve no one to love.”
Claudia recognizes how profoundly circumstances — an accident, illness, death or other misfortune — can affect the trajectory of a life: “I know everything can turn on a dime, without a warning shot.” That’s when families might find themselves needing to use the food pantry or need help with paying their winter heat bills—thank goodness there are places like Stepping Stones for them to turn to.
Perhaps at this point in her carol and despite the “shimmer of moon-sparkled snow,” Claudia’s hike through the late-night cold was beginning to chill her perspective as she continues: “There are those who would rule the world with rage and leave the lonely to rot.”
Not surprisingly, some things really haven’t changed much in the 13 years since Claudia recorded “Christmas Eve.” While it’s true that some tyrants have been deposed, powerful despots are still very much a part of the political landscape, spreading their unique brands of rage and injustice throughout the world.
Maybe that’s why, in this season of goodwill to all, we need to celebrate those remarkable people whose efforts make our communities the kind and caring places we want them to be: “So I thank all the workers for peace tonight, because that’s all we’ve got.”
May all of us aspire to be “workers for peace” in all its forms — today, tomorrow and in all the years ahead.
Barbara Lyon is the Development and Communications Specialist at Stepping Stones and ‘guest columnist’ for this month’s Stepping Up column. She can be reached at development@steppingstonesdc.org. This is a slightly revised version of an editorial she wrote in 2017 when she was editor of the Dunn County News.