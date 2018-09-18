A Facebook friend of mine recently posted: “Food insecure. I hate that euphemism.”
I looked it up. A euphemism is the substitution of a mild or vague expression for one thought to be offensive, harsh, or blunt (dictionary.com). I’m not sure why my friend hates the term “food insecure” — maybe she prefers just plain “hungry.” Say what you mean.
But a struggling mom made a comment once that helped me understand the insecurity part. She said, “When there is enough food, I can sleep; when there isn’t enough, I just can’t sleep — I can’t fall asleep. I worry about my kids.”
According to the USDA, food insecurity is “the limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods to sustain a healthy, active lifestyle.” People who are food insecure aren’t always hungry, but they don’t always know where their next meal is coming from. They are probably hungry some of the time — and they’re always at risk of hunger.
Food insecurity looks like this:
- Running out of food without having money to buy more
- Cutting back the size of meals due to lack of money
- Having to skip meals altogether
People who are food insecure often fall through the cracks of state and federal safety nets. For example, they make too much to get Food Share benefits (formerly food stamps), but not enough to adequately feed their family. They struggle physically and emotionally with hunger, and they juggle just to meet life’s basic needs.
The term food insecure also evolved, at least in part, to avoid references to “the hungry,” just like we now avoid saying “the blind, the poor, the homeless” because people are more than that one thing. I like to be as PC as the next person when there are good reasons but, like my Facebook friend, I also hate the term — because I wish food insecurity didn’t exist.
At Stepping Stones we’re all about “stepping up” to fight hunger through the Food Pantry and its programs. Pantry visits average almost 1,500 per month. Special programs target children and seniors. We also have two shelters for people who are homeless, and we offer other support services to help provide people with stepping stones on the path to a better life.
More than 80 percent of the people Stepping Stones serves live below poverty level — and the rest are very close. Most people of working age do work, but their wages are not enough to make ends meet. According to the national United Way, the Wisconsin economy is increasingly dependent on low-paying service jobs, and these jobs are projected to grow at double or triple the rate of medium- and high-skilled jobs over the next decade.
It takes a community to fight hunger, homelessness and poverty. We’re grateful for the many ways the Dunn County community partners with Stepping Stones to do this — through food drives, financial contributions, volunteering, holding or attending fundraisers, and so on. Dunn County steps up!
September is National Hunger Awareness Month. Please join us for our upcoming 5K Walk/Run, Step Up to Hunger, at 10 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 29, on the beautiful Red Cedar Trail. Find details and registration online at www.steppingstonesdc.org, or call us at 715-235-2920.
