All too soon it will be winter. Winter can be a cozy time to curl up with a cup of cocoa and a good book in front of the fireplace. Of course, that’s if you have a home with a fireplace and the leisure time to curl up, which is not the case for many people. At Stepping Stones, we see people every day who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
Along with the food pantry, Stepping Stones has two family-style shelters with a total of five apartments of various sizes to shelter individuals, small and large families. People generally stay one to two months while they’re looking for affordable housing and trying to get back on their feet. It isn’t easy.
Many families become homeless due to an eviction. They’ve fallen on hard times and were unable to pay their rent — maybe due to being laid off from a job, an illness or injury, divorce, or other difficulty. Even if they are now working, the eviction will make it more difficult to get housing again.
For a person earning minimum wage, they would have to work two-and-a-half full time jobs in order to afford the average rent for a two bedroom apartment. Imagine being a single parent and trying to work 100 hours a week!
It can take a long time to find affordable housing in Dunn County due to barriers such as a prior eviction, but also due to the shortage of housing. About 60 people recently gathered for a Housing Forum at the Community Services building to address this topic. The group included city and county officials, human service professionals, housing providers, people needing homes, and concerned citizens. While there were no immediate solutions, it was great to get the conversation started.
Winter Haven
In the meantime, people continue to need short-term shelter. Soon the Stepping Stones’ shelter at 1518 Stout Rd, next to the pantry building, will convert to Winter Haven. Starting Nov. 15, the shelter will be operated dormitory style so we can house more people during the coldest months. We’ve already had numerous calls and people stopping by to ask if it’s open yet. It can sleep up to 10 people — and we expect it to be full.
A lot of help is needed to keep Winter Haven open. Because unrelated adults are housed together, the shelter must be staffed overnight with volunteers. Volunteers can commit to as few as two shifts for the season after attending a one-hour training session.
For more information contact Stepping Stones’ Volunteer Coordinator, Jill Seichter at communityconnect@steppingstonesdc.org or 715-235-2920. Further details and training dates are also posted on our website at www.steppingstonesdc.org.
Here’s to a warm cozy winter for everyone, but first how about a nice stretch of warm, sunny, rain-free, glorious days of autumn? Because it’s too soon for cocoa in front of the fireplace!
