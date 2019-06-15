The 46th Annual Stockholm Art Fair will be held July 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Stockholm’s village park, N2030 Spring St.
Each year art seekers step into Stockholm’s village park and fall madly in love with 105 of the region’s most talented artists. The event will also have locally sourced food and drink, four different musical acts and open-all-day village galleries and cafes.
Thanks to a small group of friends and artistic visionaries who began the fair 46 years ago the third Saturday of July has become a seasonal turning point.
Since the ﬁrst show was launched back in 1974, countless artists, volunteers, show-goers, and organizers have made sure that turning point has always been celebrated in style.
This year marks a double turning point as perennial show exhibitors and organizers, Linda Day-Dunlap and Jean Accola take off their long-held organizational hats and pass them on to Pepin County artists Kristin Smith Procter and Leslie Stewart.
Day-Dunlap and Accola will judge and award merit and best-of-show honors to those artists whom they judge as most outstanding.
This year the collection will add Stockholm resident, gallery owner, and plein air painter Matt Anderson’s snowy nocturne image to its coveted 45-year set.
Designed by Jan Eckhart of Fuego Design, the 46th fair poster represents the seasonal crossroad that begins on the third Saturday of July as the clock strikes 10 a.m.
