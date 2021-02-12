Stout alum, son part of Canadian polar bear tracking project

Jon worked at 3M for nearly 40 years. It was his first and only job after graduating from UW-Stout with a degree in industrial design. “I enjoyed my years at UW-Stout,” he noted. “I really learned design skills and problem-solving skills.”

Father, son appreciate working together

To be able to work on a project with his son has been a great opportunity, Jon said, noting they talk almost every day. “This is just the beginning. If we can make something stick to a polar bear, it can stick to just about anything,” he noted.

Jon also appreciated the time 3M gives its employees to work on personal projects. “At 3M we talk about bringing science to life. We believe that and we demonstrate it every day,” Jon said. “This has been a demonstration of the best of 3M. It’s what has been exciting for me about my career there. It’s a challenge I put out to the technical community, and they are a group of folks that embraced this and helped to come up with solutions and are just as excited about it as I am. “

BJ, who graduated from Montana State University with a degree in photography, said it was special to him to work on a project with his father that will meaningfully impact polar bears and provide more education on their movements.