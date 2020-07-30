Stout game designer is honored

“Each recipient showed us not only their talents in their respective disciplines but also exhibited a passion for positive change and growth. We look forward to working with them to help provide important skill sets and guidance throughout the year,” said Meggan Scavio, AIAS president.

When Bryant decided to return to school to pursue her passion, she chose UW-Stout over a school in California for several reasons, including that the UW-Stout “game design program offered everything I was looking for when it came to the courses and curriculum.”

She planned to double major in game design-art and entertainment design but has since dropped the latter program. She still plans to develop a comic strip, one of the concentration areas in entertainment design. “I still get many of the same classes since they are required for both majors,” she said.

Her goal is to become a concept artist in game design.

“Taking Design Drawing was exciting for me, as it helped me understand how complex forms like vehicles and skyscrapers are approached from a design point. I’ve admired concept and matte painting artists like Jason Chan, Jordan Grimmer, Jorge Jacinto and more since I discovered I wanted to be a concept artist.