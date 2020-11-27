Stout Gives Back event Dec. 1 supports students, university

Donations can be made online at www.uwstout.edu/giving-day. Donations also can be made by mail. Address checks to Stout University Foundation, 320 S. Broadway St., Menomonie, Wis., 54751.

Stout Gives Back will be a 24-hour campaign with the hashtag #STOUTGIVESBACK. Social media sites for the university, Alumni Association and Athletics will be posting information prior to and throughout the event.

“Stout Gives Back is a wonderful way for our UW-Stout community to unite for one day to impact our campus and provide additional opportunities for our faculty and students,” said Foundation Annual Giving Officer Jen Rohde.

In a video message, Chancellor Katherine Frank encouraged support for Stout Gives Back.

The Foundation recently held its annual scholarship program, awarding more than $870,000 to 394 students.

The Foundation also recently wrapped up its Pathways Forward comprehensive campaign to provide support for the university and major initiatives. The campaign raised $48.5 million, surpassing its initial goal of $35 million.

