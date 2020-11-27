 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stout Gives Back event Dec. 1 supports students, university
0 comments

Stout Gives Back event Dec. 1 supports students, university

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
logo

MENOMONIE — Stout Gives Back is back.

The second annual Stout Gives Back — during the National Day of Giving — will be hosted Tuesday, Dec. 1, by Stout University Foundation.

Support for University of Wisconsin-Stout, its students, facilities and programs is the focus of the event.

Donors can make undesignated gifts to Stout Gives Back or specify what area of UW-Stout they would like to support, such as scholarships. Last year the initial Stout Gives Back raised nearly $26,000. More than one-third of the total was pledged for scholarships.

Several donors already have promised gifts and are challenging others to match the amounts. They are:

  • Blue Devil Fund for athletics, $5,000 match from Dale Evans, of Madison, a 1973 alumnus. An anonymous donor already has committed $500.
  • Chancellor’s Fund for Teaching Excellence and Student Success, $2,500 match from Becky Cranston, of Kent, Ohio, a 1964 alumna. The match is part of a larger gift Cranston made to the university.
  • Fostering Success program, $4,000 match, with $2,000 from Viola Riebe and $2,000 anonymous. Riebe, of Melrose, Fla., is a friend of the university. Her late husband, Herbert Riebe, was a 1957 graduate.
  • International education scholarships, $2,000 from Bob and Bev Spinti, of Menomonie, 1954 alumni and retired professors.

Donations can be made online at www.uwstout.edu/giving-day. Donations also can be made by mail. Address checks to Stout University Foundation, 320 S. Broadway St., Menomonie, Wis., 54751.

Stout Gives Back will be a 24-hour campaign with the hashtag #STOUTGIVESBACK. Social media sites for the university, Alumni Association and Athletics will be posting information prior to and throughout the event.

“Stout Gives Back is a wonderful way for our UW-Stout community to unite for one day to impact our campus and provide additional opportunities for our faculty and students,” said Foundation Annual Giving Officer Jen Rohde.

In a video message, Chancellor Katherine Frank encouraged support for Stout Gives Back.

The Foundation recently held its annual scholarship program, awarding more than $870,000 to 394 students.

The Foundation also recently wrapped up its Pathways Forward comprehensive campaign to provide support for the university and major initiatives. The campaign raised $48.5 million, surpassing its initial goal of $35 million.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

COVID-19 can’t stop the music

  • +4

MENOMONIE — Using science and best practices, Jerry Hui, University of Wisconsin-Stout director of choral activities and associate professor o…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Menomonie High School Graduation Parade 5-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News