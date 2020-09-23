Stout grad cares for trauma patients

McConnell’s roles as an emergency room technician have not changed since the start of COVID-19. But the amount of personal protective equipment he wears has changed drastically. He prepares himself for each shift with a few quiet minutes in his car, reading a passage from the Bible and saying a quick prayer “to clear my mind before stepping into the chaos.”

“For the entire eight to 12-hour shift, a mask and eye protection are worn at all times. I wear a disposable gown and face shield anytime I come in contact with a COVID rule-out patient, which is dozens per day,” McConnell said.

“My co-workers and myself are definitely getting burnt out with the amount of extra protection we have to wear in order to keep our patients safe. It takes time to correctly don PPE – time that could be spent doing other vital tasks,” McConnell said. “It does not, however, change the level of care that our patients receive.”

McConnell has noticed his patients are more scared than before COVID-19 started. And for the first months of the pandemic, McConnell and his dad quarantined in the basement of their house in Lakeland, Minn., away from his mom and twin brother.