Stout grad creates jewelry with goal of leaving traces of the artist in the artwork

Artist Steve Alexis believes jewelry tells the wearer’s story.

Alexis, of North Miami, Fla., graduated Dec. 19 from University of Wisconsin-Stout with a degree in studio art and a concentration in metals and contemporary art jewelry. He also makes paintings, sculptures and ceramic vessels using metal, plastic and found and reclaimed objects.

Alexis’ jewelry made from metals and thermoplastics was shown at the virtual New York City Jewelry Week in November and is in CraftBoston Holiday 2020 that continues virtually through December His jewelry is available at Gallery 360 in Minneapolis and on his website stevealexis.co.

He decided to attend UW-Stout as a mechanical engineering major. “Somewhere around my second year, I realized I didn’t have a passion for engineering and the sciences,” Alexis said. “I took my first art metals class and I found myself spending more time in the studio.”

At UW-Stout, Alexis said he has been lucky to have knowledgeable professors, who challenge him to continuously improve his artwork. “I am not sure how long it would have taken me to become an artist, or if I would have ever discovered art had I not happened to attend UW-Stout,” he said.