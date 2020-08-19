Stout grad steps into dream career

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alexander Mayhew loves to sketch. And since he can remember, he has loved to sketch shoes.

He’s been fascinated with shoes his whole life. The extra spending money he earned with his first high school job went toward building his sneaker collection.

Sketching the shoes in his collection led to Mayhew coming up with his own designs — a first step in fulfilling his desire to be a footwear designer.

“The right pair of shoes can make or break an outfit,” he said. “There’s something about well-designed shoes that demand one’s eye. People, whether they’re sneaker-heads or not, notice a cool pair of kicks.”

Mayhew grew up in Madison, and in his search for in-state schools with design degrees he was drawn to University of Wisconsin-Stout.

After a tour of both the apparel design — now fashion and retail — and the industrial design programs, he knew a degree in industrial design would lead him to the career he wanted.

“After a tour of Stout, I was sold. I really saw the value of going for industrial design and learning that versatility of product design,” Mayhew said. “When I saw the program’s Advanced Design drawing projects up in the hallway, I knew that was the program for me.”