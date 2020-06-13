Stout has one of top plastics engineering programs in U.S.

Zheng also noted the importance of plastics in people’s lives. “Plastics have improved our lives in many ways that sometimes we take for granted,” she noted. “For example, plastics have advanced medical devices, developed lightweight automotive components, manufactured new materials for construction, apparel and many other aspects of our lives. At the same time, we are all aware of the environmental problem. I would like to advocate that there is really nothing wrong with plastics, if there is, it is with us since we did not take care of them properly afterward. And because of the problem, now we particularly need plastics engineering to figure out solutions.”