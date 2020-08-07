Stout helps manufacturers go lean

Changing company culture

Sieglaff said many employees at first were skeptical of Lean and reluctant to change the way they had always done things.

“They would come out of the Legos presentation and say this was the better way but it wouldn’t apply to their area or process. They said, ‘I suppose we could try processing six or 10 orders at a time.’ As they got into it, it was great to watch people come to their own conclusions,” he said.

As they started to embrace, test and implement changes, they began to work toward processing one order at a time.

Sieglaff had a long list of Lean changes he wanted implemented, but he soon realized he couldn’t force the changes. “It came down to letting employees know it’s OK to try new things,” he said.

Theyerl agrees. “The key to their success is that management believed in the Lean manufacturing philosophy and supported letting all employees experiment with ideas. There is no magic wand for improving. Everyone has to be involved, management through production. Everyone in the company needs to be headed in the same direction and understand what waste is.”