Homecoming — it’s one weekend a year when the past and the present come together in a celebration of memories, tradition and camaraderie.
At UW-Stout, that weekend this year is Friday through Sunday, Oct. 5-7. With activities for alumni, students and the community, the homecoming schedule of events has the makings of an enjoyable fall weekend on campus.
The main events are Saturday, Oct. 6, with the 5K and 10K Blue Devil Run/Walk at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Sports and Fitness Center; the downtown parade at 11 a.m.; and the football game vs. UW-La Crosse at 2 p.m. at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.
Special events created with alumni in mind include the new Harvey Hall Art Tour, with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, beginning on the first floor of the building; a free breakfast at 8 .m. Saturday at the Silver Dollar Saloon, 315 Main St. E.; and a tailgate party from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot just north of the football stadium.
Student events during the week include the Lip Sync Battle, Cosmic Bingo, Soapbox Derby, Penny Wars to raise money for the Arc of Dunn County, trivia contest, Dig for a Cure women’s volleyball game to raise money for breast cancer research and Stout’s Favorite Pizza tasting event.
Comedian Kevin Bozeman will perform at 8 p.m. Friday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center, sponsored by Blue Devil Productions. Admission is free.
Other weekend events include University Archives’ Stout Secrets Tour, on Tuesday and Saturday; the Stout Adventures Challenge Course open house, on Friday; and a golf scramble for faculty, staff, students and alumni at the Menomonie Golf and Country Club, on Sunday.
