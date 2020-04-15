Stout hosts virtual run/walk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Wisconsin-Stout’s University Recreation, Urec, is teaming up with the Wisconsin Intramural-Recreational Sports Association and campus recreation departments across the state to host Run with Rec.

Run with Rec is a free, virtual run/walk event open to students, university employees, families and community members. Online registration is open, with the event being held Sunday, April 19, to Sunday, April 26.

“With our students lacking a space to recreate, we are working to provide some virtual programming for them to help stay connected as well as provide an avenue for fun physical activity,” said UW-Stout’s Associate Director of Recreation Mackenzie Stutzman.

When registering, participants select a predetermined distance of 1 mile, 5K, 10K or commit to a personal goal. Participants can also download a Run with Rec race bib, virtual T-shirt or logo from the WIRSA website.

Along with UW-Stout’s Urec, other institutions partnering to plan Run with Rec are UW-Milwaukee, UW-River Falls, UW-Superior, UW-Whitewater and Viterbo University of La Crosse. More campuses are anticipated to join as the event draws near.