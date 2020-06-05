Stout, other campuses plan fall reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three area campuses of the University of Wisconsin – Stout, Eau Claire and River Falls — announced they will welcome students to campus for the fall semester.

All three universities, which completed their spring semesters online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are putting comprehensive safety plans in place to allow faculty, staff and students to return to campus.

The leadership teams from the universities collaborated and shared expertise to create plans that address the dynamic situation brought on by the global pandemic.

“In-person engagement is crucial to a transformative educational experience, and we are pleased our comprehensive planning efforts will enable us to welcome students back to campus this fall,” UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said. “The safety of our faculty, staff and students at UW-Eau Claire is our No. 1 priority, and UW-Stout and UW-River Falls have the same goals for their campuses.

“Working together, with a common goal to support higher education and our communities in western Wisconsin, allowed us to focus and deliver strong safety plans for each campus in a short period of time.”

All three campuses will implement health and safety measures that include physical distancing and the use of masks.