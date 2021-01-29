Stout: Rapid COVID-19 testing, free and open to public, begins Feb. 1

The public will again be able to receive free, rapid COVID-19 testing at the University of Wisconsin-Stout beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

The tests are being offered through a partnership between the UW System and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help address the current surge in the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin.

The Abbot BinaxNOW antigen tests will provide a result in 15 minutes. In certain situations, a free follow-up polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test will be required to confirm the original result.

At the request of federal officials, UW System universities set up surge testing sites last fall, and testing began in early November. The testing identified nearly 18,000 potential positive carriers of the virus who were advised to isolate.

“We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease,” UW System President Thompson said. “Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help.”