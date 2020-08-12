Stout receives grant for study abroad

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Wisconsin-Stout has been awarded an IDEAS Grant from the U.S. Department of State’s Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad.

UW-Stout is one of 24 colleges and universities from across the U.S., selected from 115 applicants, to receive IDEAS — Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students, in support of U.S. foreign policy goals.

The university will receive approximately $35,000 to create, expand and diversify its study abroad programs.

“When American students study abroad, they support critical U.S. foreign policy goals by building relationships with foreign peers, sharing American culture and values and developing valuable career skills,” said Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs Assistant Secretary Marie Royce in a news release.

“With these international experiences, the next generation of Americans is being equipped with the skills necessary to compete and succeed globally.”

Studying abroad in Thailand and Cuba

IDEAS will fund the launch of the university’s Office of International Education’s new Heritage-Based Faculty-Led study abroad programs, which begin in January 2021 and will continue in 2022 and 2023.