Stout Senior Show features more than 100 student works of art, comics, drawings

On Friday the School of Art and Design’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts will have periodic updates featuring works of art in the show. “It will deliver bite-size bits for viewers to experience the show with the live, in-the-moment feel,” he said. “But people will be able to go back and experience more of the show in-depth at their own pace. “Jackson became interested in Japanese manga in middle school. She started watching Dragon Ball Z, a Japanese anime television series that follows the adventures of Goku, who defends the Earth against villains. The series was created by Akira Toriyama, one of Jackson’s artistic influencers.

Jackson likes manga comics’ broad range of genres from action, adventure to fantasy, history, horror and more.

“Manga also has a huge variety of art styles,” Jackson said. “It can have characters that are more cartoon-like with big eyes or be very realistic.”

Jackson draws primarily cartoonish with a few semi-realistic elements.

She also created a novelette based on the comic. “I was bored,” she said. “I had to take a break from drawing. It also allowed me to incorporate a few elements I had to cut from the comic because it was too long. I added a few characters.”

Jackson loves comics because of visual storytelling.