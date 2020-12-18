Stout spring break week cancelled

University of Wisconsin-Stout today announced that its spring break scheduled for March 13 through 21 will be canceled.
“This was not an easy decision to make,” Chancellor Katherine Frank said in a communication to campus. “However, it is necessary due to the current status of the pandemic, the inability to predict its course through early spring and our responsibility to keep our university and local community as safe and healthy as possible.”
She also noted that a growing number of UW institutions, including UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls, have either canceled or postponed spring break.
The decision means that classes will end on April 28, a week earlier than scheduled, and evaluation week will end on May 5. Classes begin, as scheduled, on Monday, Jan. 25.
