Stout staff to host virtual creative writing reading

MENOMONIE — Original writing by seven current and former University of Wisconsin-Stout faculty and staff will be read at a free, virtual event.

The third annual Faculty and Staff Creative Writing Reading will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 19. The event will be virtual for the first time, using Microsoft Teams. Go to tinyurl.com/UWStoutFacultyStaffReading3.

Faculty and staff scheduled to read are:

Lopa Basu, professor, English and philosophy

Justin Nicholes, assistant professor, English and philosophy

Daniel Ruefman, associate professor, English and philosophy

Sarah Wynn, director, McNair Scholars Program

Lystra Yates, records manager, Registration and Records

The writers also will include retired faculty and staff members Sandra Lindow and Warren Lang.

The genres of writing at the event will include poetry, essay, nonfiction and fiction.

Professor Kevin Drzakowski, English and philosophy, will be the host and moderator.