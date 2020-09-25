Stout student aids with safety technology

Taylor said he was pleased Rotter enjoyed the internships and said offering a variety of jobs is important for student interns.

“As a small company we ask our teammates to be flexible and adapt to changing situations quickly so we can serve our customers to the best of our ability,” Taylor said. “This year especially you have to adapt to survive. I think an internship should incorporate a wide variety of roles and activities, not just doing a single thing over and over. Everyone has gifts and talents, and this is a good time to help find out what you like and what you may not like as much. Usually the things you like are the things that you may be better at doing.

“It is also important to get an understanding there are other activities that may also need to be done as part of a particular job that may not be as enjoyable but may be necessary,” Taylor added. “An internship is also chance to do something challenging, or out of their comfort zone, to see what they can do. It is OK to stumble a bit or even fail at something; it is more important what they do after that happens and what they learn. Each time we challenged Matt to try something new, he jumped right in and we both learned from it.”