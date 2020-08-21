Stout student forges entrepreneurial path

“I want to buy my first property by the time I am 25 years old,” Ukaga said. “I definitely have grown and learned a lot throughout my time at Edina Realty and would love to work there longer in a different capacity.”

REPM Program Director Fred Prassas knows Ukaga’s resolve and ingenuity will lead him to success.

“Gozie is a bright, ambitious individual that lets nothing stop him. If he encounters a hurdle, he finds a way over it. He’s always creating great new ideas,” Prassas said.

M

aking an impact through music

Many of Ukaga’s new ideas emerge through song. An active recording artist, Ukaga began writing songs at an early age. He started recording original music his senior year in high school.

He is inspired by his life experiences and people he knows. He shares his wisdom and doesn’t shy away from his inner thoughts.

“I think my main message is just the understanding that we’ll never have it all figured out and that the human experience is different from everyone’s perspective yet analogous at the same time,” Ukaga said.