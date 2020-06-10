Stout student receives $10,000 grant for women in technology

“I really enjoy the classes at Stout because of the hands-on learning approach,” Aumann-Weyenberg said. “It’s a good learning environment with professors who are passionate about teaching. And there are a lot of team projects, which have been helpful in preparing me for my internship and eventually my career. I enjoy the game design classes because it’s great to work hard with a team creating a game for a semester and then be able to show it off at the Stout Game Expo and see people’s reactions as they play it.“

Diane Christie, director of the computer science program, wrote the recommendation letter for Aumann-Weyenberg and said she is an excellent choice for the scholarship.

“She uses her strong problem-solving and teamwork skills to conquer challenges,” Christie said. “Kendra has solid technical skills and can quickly pick up new technologies. Google has recognized her as a future woman leader in the tech world by awarding this $10,000 scholarship.

“Google’s Women Techmakers Scholarship for computer science and gaming is a highly competitive scholarship that provides visibility, community and resources for women in technology,” Christie added. “It recognizes academic performance, leadership and impact on the community of women in technology.”