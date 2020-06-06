Stout students compete for Big Idea

“It has been a delight to follow Justin and Katelyn with their work and to encourage them along the way, including insisting that they compete in the Stout Wisconsin Big Idea Tournament semifinals in late February, which they won. We are proud to have 20 Credit Studios take Ninja Scarf to the tournament to represent UW-Stout.”

Loken said the leaders of Ninja Scarf were exemplary in developing, communicating and maintaining their scope. Team members embraced play-testing of their work in progress.

“Publishing on a major platform such as Steam is an accomplishment for any indie game team and a commendable achievement for students who did this work alongside their degree requirements,” Loken said.

Having game design and development-art students in the tournament demonstrates not only their talents but drive for success, said Andrew Williams, program director.

“Video games are labor-intensive undertakings that require a unique interdisciplinary combination of art, design and computer programming,” Williams said. “As such, they need specially-trained people who can innovate to create them. That’s the heart of the Wisconsin Big Idea and the heart of what our students are prepared to do.”