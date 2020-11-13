Stout students sew masks for local elementary children

MENOMONIE — In the lower level of the Memorial Student Center, Monday evenings means mask-making for some University of Wisconsin-Stout students.

While some of them cut fabric, others pin it together. In another area, a sewing machine is set up to finish the masks.

The students are working toward the goal of 2,000 masks to give to Menomonie elementary schools to help protect children, curb the spread of COVID-19 and give to others.

Megan Otte, a sophomore studying interior design, started the group after deciding she wanted to help the Menomonie community in some way. When she learned of the need for masks through the United Way of Dunn County, she broke out her sewing machine and started making them on her own with fabric she had and that others had donated.

She expanded the project and invited other students to join.

The students are making three sizes of ear loop masks, 4-by-6 inch, a 5-by-7 ½ inch and a 6-by 9-inch. The sizes are for different age children and an adult size in case teachers need them, Otte said.

So far about 100 masks have been completed, Otte said. “Right now, we are encouraging people to work on them when they have time,” she said. “School obviously comes first.”