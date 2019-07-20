The 12th annual Wisconsin Science and Technology Symposium, featuring innovation and research throughout the University of Wisconsin System, will be held Monday and Tuesday, July 22-23, at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
WSTS is hosted by WiSys, an independent, nonprofit organization that serves as the technology transfer office for the UW System, supporting the creation and transfer of innovations from the UW System to the marketplace.
Symposium events will be held at UW-Stout’s Memorial Student Center. A total of 217 people, including students, faculty and administrators from across the UW System, are registered to attend.
The opening keynote address will be by Tim Boettcher, president and CEO of RealityWorks, based in Eau Claire.
Other featured speakers Monday will be Arjun Sanga, WiSys president, a registered patent attorney; David Brukardt, UW System vice president for corporate relations and economic engagement; and UW-Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer.
The symposium includes the finals of the student Quick Pitch competition at 1:10 p.m. Monday. The 10 finalists from UW System schools include UW-Stout student Emily Lehmann, of Chippewa Falls, from the Master of Science program in food and nutritional sciences.
Quick Pitch began with competitions at campuses across the system, inviting students to present entrepreneurial ideas based on their research.
Other symposium events Monday and Tuesday include panel discussions with WiSys-funded researchers sharing their projects, a student research panel discussion, a poster symposium and innovation showcase, a student career panel and awards.
Presenters at the symposium will include UW-Stout’s Jennifer Astwood, design department, on the Made at UW-Stout initiative; Dmitry Kadnikov, chemistry and physics, on the “Detection of Amino Acid Citrulline Using Modular Chemical Probes”; and Pranabendu Mitra, food and nutrition, on food engineering and product development research.
The closing speaker Tuesday will be Patrick Guilfoile, UW-Stout provost, who will become interim chancellor Aug. 19.
Along with WiSys, the event is being hosted by UW-Stout and coordinated by Professional Education Programs and Services, part of the university’s Discovery Center.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
