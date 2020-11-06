Stout to offer free rapid-result COVID testing

MENOMONIE — The University of Wisconsin-Stout will begin offering free rapid-result antigen COVID-19 tests to community members, age 5 and older, on Friday, Nov. 6.

The tests are being offered through a partnership between the UW System and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help address the current surge in COVID-19 virus cases in Wisconsin.

The Abbot BinaxNOW antigen tests will provide a result in 15 minutes. A positive result will require a free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the original result. This follow-up test will be administered on-site with results available within a few days.

These tests will be administered in the West Gym, on the ground floor of the Sports and Fitness Center, at the southwest corner of Third Street East and 13th Avenue East. Community members should follow the signs for the appropriate entrance.

Tests will be administered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. This program is anticipated to run for six weeks or until the test supply is exhausted.

The tests are self-administered using a light nasal swab under the supervision of medical professionals. Community members should register for the test at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/.