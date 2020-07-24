Stout video production major hones skills by making short film

Because they were not quarantining with Augustin, Anderson said he, Thatcher and Olson had to remain socially distant from Augustin while filming.

He was using a Canon EOSR handheld camera. “It’s hard to get smooth movements in the woods,” he said.

Anderson originally started college at UW-Eau Claire planning to major in business or marketing. “I wanted to play it safe,” he said.

That first year in college he spent a lot of time watching movies, discussing them and critiquing them. “I’ve been into movies since I was in the first grade,” he said, noting he also enjoys photography.

He saw UW-Stout was adding a video production program and decided that it was a career he wanted to pursue.

“I looked into it and transferred to UW-Stout,” Anderson said. “I’m definitely enjoying it. You’ve got to follow what you want to do. If you follow your dreams, you’ll find a way to make money. Happiness is easily one of the most important things, especially with everything happening in the world now. You’ve got to be happy doing what you do.”