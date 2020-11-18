Student jobs prepare design and STEM students for future careers

“I chose GDIM because there is a need for good designers in the world,” she said. “My classes were crucial in preparing me for my internship. I would be at a loss without the experience I’ve gained in my various courses, mostly in regard to the Adobe Suite.”

Fergus wants to be an illustrator and would love to illustrate children’s books someday. Her classes and experiences as a student designer prepare her as she builds her portfolio and strengthens her own library of artwork.

“The program has many helpful classes for a career in illustration, such as publication design and typography. And minoring in studio art gives me the opportunity to try out various media and art styles,” she said. “I am constantly coming up with designs for MSC that help me to improve my creative process.”

The best part about Fergus’ internship is working with her team at MSC, she said. But COVID-19 has changed the team dynamic. All meetings are held virtually and only one person is scheduled in the office at a time to maintain social distancing, making critiques and ideation more difficult.