Chippewa Valley Technical College announces that the following students have been named to the President’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of six credits with a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher:
From Boyceville: Jenna Beyrer, Kaitlyn M. Dickrell, Kyle K. Holden, Michaella Kegen, Justin T. Lamm, Matthew Lunderville, Teala Anne M. Mayer, Victor J. Simones, Morgan V. Wieman and Jordan J. Zimmerman.
From Colfax: Zackary R. Arvold, Brooklyn M. Booth, Bryana L. Buchanan, Madyson R. Decker, Hannah M. Demoe, Jack Edwards, Dakota H. Homann, Alexander T. Knudson, Tiernee E. Knutson, Elizabeth Koehler, Michael J. Margot-Goebel, Portia Maves, Tiffany Mock, Grant L. Phillips, Cierra A. Sampson and Taylor J. Shipman.
From Downing: Sarah A. Burton.
From Eau Galle: Haylee K. Erickson and Bethany H. Olson.
From Elk Mound: Kelsey L. Anderson, Travis R. Baker, William Bartholomew, Micah J. Bennett, Montana R. Boettcher, Dylan D. Curry, Trystan L. Czech, Austin C. DeLong, Kaitlin M. Des Forge, George W. Friberg, Ryan A. Grimm, Baylee J. Hanson, Nichole E. Heitman, Dale R. Jerome, Gabrielle Johnson, Laura R. Jones Holm, Lucas J. Kinblom, Melanie R. Knuth, Caleb M. Kruger, Nicholas J. Mann, Matthew M. Marx, Dillon J. Mclaughlin, Lindsey A. Miller, Phillip C. Pha, Amy M. Pragit, Daniel S. Reither, Sara Schmidt, Crista V. Sweeney, Mai L. Vang, Misty A. Voss, Brandon J. Werner, Jordyn M. York, Amy S. Zurbuchen and Kourtney Zurbuchen.
From Knapp: Marlena J. Boldon, Nichole J. Cassell, DeAnna S. Lansing and Megan E. Speiser.
From Menomonie: Alyssa Andrews, Casey Aubart, Lissa N. Bertetto, Bethany A. Biederman, April M. Bland, Sadie S. Blodgett, Breanna Borlick, Natalie N. Carlberg, Emmanuel N. Christman, Loralee Coulthard, Shana R. Delcorps, Rachel A. Dietzler, Hannah Dinger, Hannah C. Doane, Martha J. Dubuque, Jordyn L. Evenson, Anthony Huppert, Ryan L. Jahr, Robin J. Johnson, Olivia K. Justice, Diana L. Kleven, April Knight, Jynette M. Kolek, Katlynn M. Kralewski, Kenneth Kriho, Selina Larrabee, Amber D. Larson, Stephen Ledo, Kong Meng Lor, Breanna K. Loyas, Alexander S. Markham, Michael J. Mathison, Amanda R. McCulloch, Justin Mcleod, Vallie R. Meyer, Nicholas B. Moritz, Kayla J. Nelson, Jessy M. Norby, Patrick C. OConnell, Samantha J. Olson, Michelle Owings, Shannon P. Parish, Shane M. Pecore, Ashley L. Peterson, Amy L. Pickerign, Lindsay Proudlock, Riley T. Raven, Mickena L. Rennich, Amber M. Ruchti, Tracie J. Schaefer, Denver W. Schleifer, Jose Schumacher, Trinity A. Silcox, Mariah S. Skogstad, Payton A. Spencer, Troy D. Springer, Jakob R. Stafford, Mikayla M. Stai, Sarah L. Stainer, Kayla Steele, Tanner Teasdale, Jessica Thibado, Leslie J. Thomas, Dakota B. Vandeberg, Justin Vieths, Kue Vu, Amanda R. Waddell, Samuel D. Walter, Kayleigh N. Welsch, Robin M. West, Jordann J. Williams, Destiny Wold, Kong Xiong and Tracy York.
From Springbrook: Natalie J. Bracklin.
From Wheeler: Abby C. Anderson, Alondra Y. Cassellius and Keith R. Gillitzer.
From Wilson: Wyatt Boche and Brandi J. Escoe.
