Hunter Alexander of Elk Mound, Christopher Xiong of Elk Mound and Garrett Auth of Knapp received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 16, 2018.
Bobbette Krueger of Menomonie has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2018 semester.
The following students have been named to the 2018 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:
- Elk Mound: Leslie D Ritenour, freshman, College of Liberal Arts; and David J Ward, senior, Carlson School of Management.
- Menomonie: Grace S Braatz, freshman, Col of Educ/Human Development; Abbigail M Kiesau, junior, College of Liberal Arts; John L Liu, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering; and Nolan W Smith, freshman, College of Sci and Engineering.
Ethin Kiekhafer of Colfax received Ferris State University’s Fall 2018 Academic Honors.
