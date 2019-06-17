The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored the following students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2018-2019 academic year.
Boyceville: Haley Wold, Highest Honors
Elk Mound: Bradley Biegel, High Honors; Zachary Mohr, Honors; Kendra Potter, High Honors; Corrine Zimmer, Honors
Menomonie: Hayley Bird, Highest Honors; Jarin Boettcher, Honors; Seth Mahoney, Highest Honors; Dallas Olson, Honors; Brett Peabody, High Honors; Ellen Peterson, Honors; Erika Shoushounova, High Honors
The following local students have been named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn.
Colfax: Hailey Durand-Christianson, majoring in nursing—intended.
Boyceville: Brooklyn Hellmann, majoring in exercise physiology.
Menomonie: Cassidy Michels, majoring in biology—intended.
