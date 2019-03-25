St. Cloud State University has announced Jordan Terry of Boyceville, Chyann Erickson of Colfax and Noah Zurbuchen of Elk Mound placed on the 2018 fall semester dean’s list.
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced Alexis Schindler of Elk Mound, Katie Allison of Knapp and Brendan Frion, Shania Merritt and Ann Zingsheim of Menomonie qualified for the University Dean’s List and Honor Roll in fall 2018 across all three campuses (Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Valley).
Maddy Bygd of Boyceville has been named to Hamline University College of Liberal Arts Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester.
Tyra Boettcher of Boyceville and Paige Burke and Thomas Klapperich of Menomonie have been named to the Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
