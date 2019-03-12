Andrew Nimsgern of Menomonie earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Dec. 15, 2018. Nimsgern graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.
John Christensen and Zachary Fox of Menomonie have received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor's Award for the fall 2018 semester.
Catelynn Clark of Boyceville, Kaysi Meindel of Colfax and Melissa Kneeland, Alyssa Kolve and Christian Nelsen of Menomonie received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in December.
Ingrid Rich of Menomonie was named to the Concordia University Wisconsin Fall Honors List for the 2018-2019 academic year.
Yeng Her of Elk Mound earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the fall 2018 semester.
Bryan Boettcher of Menomonie earned a spot on the Chancellor's List at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the fall 2018 semester.
