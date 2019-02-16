Rebecca Brunstad of Menomonie, class of 2019 at Ripon College, studying history, has been named to the fall 2018 Dean’s List.
Kelsey Achenbach of Menomonie, studying Human Resource Management, was named to Western Technical College’s President’s List of High Distinction for the fall 2018 term.
Joshua Tietz of Menomonie, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college’s Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.
Nathaniel Hoff of Elk Mound and Brendan Reich of Menomonie have been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2018 semester at Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn.
Cheyenne Booth and April Lake of Boyceville; Amanda Christianson and Abby Suvada of Colfax; Hannah Carlson, Hannah Hawkins and Sarah Sweeney of Elk Mound; Tianna Cebulla, Christopher Dusek, Adalyn Maves, Selena Neidermyer, Kayla Olson and Nolan Windsor of Knapp; and Joey Carlson, Rhiannon Coen-Johnson, Savannah Heath, Karli Helland, Samuel Jacobson, Karisa Jensen, Sydney LeBarron-Fahl, Devon Rosinsky, Sydney Sleichert, Amanda Weber and Amy Zingsheim of Menomonie have been named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean’s List.
Alex Franseen and Hannah Guy of Boyceville; Dempsey Fogarty, Mackenzie Jensen and Jeremiah Wait of Colfax; Jacob Ausman, Emily Bartig, Madysen Borofka and Rachel Caron of Elk Mound; Kyle Baker of Knapp; and Brookelyn Bauer, Grant Bilse, Austin Coss, Alyssa Doughty, Inga Erickson, Alexis Hermann, Hannah Jensen, Becca Nelson, Evan Nold, Kayla Steinmetz, Zoe Stelter, Lexie Weghorn, Tori Williams and Faustina Zertler of Menomonie have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year.
