Kelsey Achenbach of Menomonie, a human resource management program student, was named to Western Technical College's President's List of High Distinction for the Spring 2019 term.
Kori Buchanan of Colfax and Marianne Scharlau of Elk Mound have been selected to the University of Jamestown's Spring 2019 Dean's List for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.
Tyler Deutschlander of Elk Mound, Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and Victoria Gunnufson of Colfax, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, have graduated from Winona State University in the spring semester of 2019.
Tyler Deutschlander of Elk Mound, Nicholas Heit of Elk Mound, Ireland McRoberts of Menomonie, Alexis Meixner of Wheeler, Ryanne Mikunda of Colfax, Travis Nelson of Elk Mound and Karie Nigon of Elk Mound have been named to the Winona State University announces the Dean's List for the spring semester 2019.
