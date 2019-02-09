Shelby Sonmor of Menomonie has been awarded a $500 Machine Tooling Technics, Bosch Packaging Technology Scholarship from the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.
Danielle Zukowski of Menomonie has been awarded the President's Scholarship and accepted for admission into the 2019-2020 academic year at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Cherrita Thao of Menomonie has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2018 fall semester.
The following Dunn County students were honored by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2018-2019 academic year.
Boyceville
- Haley Wold, Freshman, High Honors
Elk Mound
Bradley Biegel, Junior, Honors
- Mattea Linberg, Freshman, Honors
- Zachary Mohr, Senior, High Honors
- Corrine Zimmer, Junior, Honors
Menomonie
- Hayley Bird, Freshman, Highest Honors
- Jason Labs, Sophomore, Honors
- Seth Mahoney, Junior, Highest Honors
- Dallas Olson, Sophomore, High Honors
- Ellen Peterson, Junior, High Honors
- Erika Shoushounova, Freshman, Honors
The following Dunn County students received placement on the University of Minnesota Duluth's Dean's List for Fall Semester 2018.
Colfax
- Cheyenne E Olson, SR, Education & Human Service Professions, Communication Sci/Disord BASc
Elk Mound
- Cassidy E Yakesh, FR, Education & Human Service Professions, Communication Sci/Disorders
Menomonie
- Chandler E Gilgenbach, FR, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biochemistry B S
- Amanda R Kistner, FR, Education & Human Service Professions, Psychology
- Megan Lauer, FR, Labovitz School of Business & Economics, Pre Business
- Anthony C Michels, SO, College of Liberal Arts, Political Science B A
- Sarah J Vind, SO, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biochemistry B S
- Benjamin J Zbornik, JR, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering B S M E
