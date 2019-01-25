The following students from the area have received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the fall 2018 semester.
The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Boyceville
Abbey Bird
Peyton Hellmann
Marki Lagerstrom
James Palmer
Colfax
Sarah Bartlett
Katie Christoffel
Laura Elmer
Megan Field
Jeffrey Frawley
Kenzie Galetka
Isaac Lee
Nicholas Leland
RosaLee Muckley
Alexis Rudi
Lannette Vaudreuil
Elk Mound
Brandon Bohl
Bradley Carlson
Adrianna Harrison
Angela Hendrickson
Kayla Hollingsworth
Ethan Kjellberg
Korbyn Knipfer
Bailey Kramer
Alexandria Lorenz
Joshua Mentzel
Threasa Meyer
Chandler Schreiber
Christopher Wolf
Mikayla Woolhouse
Knapp
Tara Chavez Perez
Susanna Gauger
Andrew Marshall
Trevor Valdez
Menomonie
Meta Adams
Khalid Alzahrani
Colton Amundson
Haley Anderson
Joshua Andrews
Tristan Bagley
Alyssa Bauer
Sarah Bauer
Brenna Bignell
Tanner Blomster
Hilary Brunn
Maggie Budd
Pj Bundy-Wurtz
Baylee Cannon
Austin Casey
Kyle Denver
William Dixson
Emily Doane
Rachel Jo Donley
Connor Donnelly
Joleen Edstrom
Darrin Falk
Alexa Filipiak
Joy Fly
Scott Froelich
Amber Georgakopoulos
Kelsea Goettl
Brianna Graff
Samantha Griffith
Colleen Harmer
Macy Helgeson
Joshua Hill
Samuel Hovland
Grace Jacott
Jared Jasicki
Jordan Jasicki
Ashley Jeske
Myla Johannsen
Nika Johannsen
Dakota Kelnhofer
Jordan Klatt
Claire Kraft
Katie LaBuda
Kimberlie Larrabee
Sarah Larson
Paaj Naag Lee
Vang Neng Lee
Luke Levendowski
Damian Link
Deanna Livingston
Gabriel Loraas
Dimitri Luna
Andrea Miara
Jacob Miller
Alexander Murrey
Megan Nimsgern
Jacob Ohman
Eva Olson
Noah Olson
Megan Pechacek
Jacob Pember
John Pimental
Emily Preston
Christopher Puffe
Wyatt Quilling
Hayley Rich
Katelyn Sadowski
Amanda Schroeder
Jasiah Scott
Brendon Serrano
Madison Sesker
Rachel Smith
Jenna Sorenson
Hattie Stark
Charles Stephan
Riley Stolen
Aaron Swift
Tyler Tischman
Ryan Vance
Andrew Vang
Sarah Velguth
Alexis Villeneuve
Rachel Vind
Danielle Wagner
Katelynn Walker
Kenneth Waukau
Madeline Weber
Hayden Witucki
Andrew Wolf
Zong Xiong
LiQiong Yang
Mai Yang
