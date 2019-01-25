Try 1 month for 99¢
Grad 10

The following students from the area have received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the fall 2018 semester.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Boyceville

Abbey Bird

Peyton Hellmann

Marki Lagerstrom

James Palmer

Colfax

Sarah Bartlett

Katie Christoffel

Laura Elmer

Megan Field

Jeffrey Frawley

Kenzie Galetka

Isaac Lee

Nicholas Leland

RosaLee Muckley

Alexis Rudi

Lannette Vaudreuil

Elk Mound

Brandon Bohl

Bradley Carlson

Adrianna Harrison

Angela Hendrickson

Kayla Hollingsworth

Ethan Kjellberg

Korbyn Knipfer

Bailey Kramer

Alexandria Lorenz

Joshua Mentzel

Threasa Meyer

Chandler Schreiber

Christopher Wolf

Mikayla Woolhouse

Knapp

Tara Chavez Perez

Susanna Gauger

Andrew Marshall

Trevor Valdez

Menomonie

Meta Adams

Khalid Alzahrani

Colton Amundson

Haley Anderson

Joshua Andrews

Tristan Bagley

Alyssa Bauer

Sarah Bauer

Brenna Bignell

Tanner Blomster

Hilary Brunn

Maggie Budd

Pj Bundy-Wurtz

Baylee Cannon

Austin Casey

Kyle Denver

William Dixson

Emily Doane

Rachel Jo Donley

Connor Donnelly

Joleen Edstrom

Darrin Falk

Alexa Filipiak

Joy Fly

Scott Froelich

Amber Georgakopoulos

Kelsea Goettl

Brianna Graff

Samantha Griffith

Colleen Harmer

Macy Helgeson

Joshua Hill

Samuel Hovland

Grace Jacott

Jared Jasicki

Jordan Jasicki

Ashley Jeske

Myla Johannsen

Nika Johannsen

Dakota Kelnhofer

Jordan Klatt

Claire Kraft

Katie LaBuda

Kimberlie Larrabee

Sarah Larson

Paaj Naag Lee

Vang Neng Lee

Luke Levendowski

Damian Link

Deanna Livingston

Gabriel Loraas

Dimitri Luna

Andrea Miara

Jacob Miller

Alexander Murrey

Megan Nimsgern

Jacob Ohman

Eva Olson

Noah Olson

Megan Pechacek

Jacob Pember

John Pimental

Emily Preston

Christopher Puffe

Wyatt Quilling

Hayley Rich

Katelyn Sadowski

Amanda Schroeder

Jasiah Scott

Brendon Serrano

Madison Sesker

Rachel Smith

Jenna Sorenson

Hattie Stark

Charles Stephan

Riley Stolen

Aaron Swift

Tyler Tischman

Ryan Vance

Andrew Vang

Sarah Velguth

Alexis Villeneuve

Rachel Vind

Danielle Wagner

Katelynn Walker

Kenneth Waukau

Madeline Weber

Hayden Witucki

Andrew Wolf

Zong Xiong

LiQiong Yang

Mai Yang

