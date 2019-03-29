Hannah Brown of Menomonie was named to the Dean's List at Anderson University for the fall 2018 semester.
Alice Langby of Elk Mound and Beth Westphal of Menomonie have been named to the St. Olaf College dean's list for the fall 2018 semester.
Brooke Pathos of Elk Mound has received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor's Award for the fall 2018 semester.
Hannah Peterson from Menomonie earned President's List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., at the conclusion of the Fall 2018 semester.
McKinley Siegle of Colfax has been named to the Dean’s Honor List at Concordia College, Moorhead, Minn., during the first semester of the 2018-19 academic year.
