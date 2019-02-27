John Zweber of Menomonie was named to the first semester, 2018-19 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Nilufar Umarova of Vahdat, a BS hotel, restaurant and tourism and International Studies major, has received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the fall 2018 semester.
Daniel Nold of Menomonie has been named to the Fall Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minn.
Katie Trimble of Menomonie was named to the dean’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio for the 2018 fall semester.
Suzanne Mason of Menomonie and Nathan Stanley of Menomonie have been named to the University of Iowa fall 2018 Dean’s List.
Samantha Mozey of Menomonie, Bachelor of Science, Sociology Major; and Taylor Register of Menomonie, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Highest Honors, completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized Dunn County students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2018-2019 academic year:
Boyceville
- Jonathan Talberg, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Colfax
- Katherine Bartlett, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
- Samuel Hossain, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Elk Mound
- Isabella Gilbert, School of Education, Dean’s List
- Michael Heltne, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Knapp
- Garrett Auth, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Menomonie
- Jonah Breneman, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
- Phillip Brunstad, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
- Raina Bundy-Wurtz, School of Education, Dean’s List
- Kenadie Cook, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
- Brent Evan, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
- Nathaniel Frank, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
- Samantha Meyer, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
- Brayden Paur, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
- McKenna Register, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
- Rita Simpson, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List
- Damek Wellington, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
- Tayia Wik, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.