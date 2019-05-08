Several Dunn County students will receive degrees from the Minnesota State University, Mankato at the end of the spring 2019 semester, with approximately 1,700 students participating in three graduation ceremonies on campus Saturday, May 11 in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena.
Elk Mound:
- Dexter Curry, BS, Automotive Engineering Technology and Madeline Pitts, BS, Community Health Education
Menomonie:
- Shawn Achenbach, MA, Sport Management
Saint Mary’s University recognized outstanding senior students Friday, April 24 at the annual Honors Convocation. The following Dunn County students were given special honors:
- John Zweber, son of Duane and Mary Zweber of Menomonie, received the Saint Thomas Aquinas Award for Excellence (Philosophy).
