UW-Eau Claire has awarded 764 scholarships to 508 incoming freshmen for the 2018-2019 academic year.
Many students received multiple awards. View scholarship details online.
Boyceville
- Katie Talberg, Blugold Fellowship Scholarship, Menomonie High School
- Katie Talberg, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Menomonie High School
- Katie Talberg, Local Blugold Scholarship, Menomonie High School
Elk Mound
- Jonas Kohls, Local Blugold Scholarship, Elk Mound High School
- Jonas Kohls, Power of AND Scholarship, Elk Mound High School
- Alura Schroeder, Freshmen Honors Scholarship, Elk Mound High School
- Alura Schroeder, Power of AND Scholarship, Elk Mound High School
Menomonie
- Allissa Hildebrandt, Local Blugold Scholarship, Menomonie High School
- Benjamin Sterk, Local Blugold Scholarship, Menomonie High School
- Benjamin Sterk, Power of AND Scholarship, Menomonie High School
- Doua Chi Vang, Diversity Incentive New Student Award, Central High School, St. Paul, Minn.
- Angel Woodford, Power of AND Scholarship, Colfax High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.