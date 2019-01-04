- Anna Achter of Menomonie was one of 178 students to be named to the Wartburg College of Iowa Fall 2018 Term Dean's List. The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term.
- Christina Mittlestadt of Boyceville and Krystal Nigon of Elk Mound have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the Fall 2018 semester.
- Marianne Scharlau of Elk Mound has been selected to the University of Jamestown's Fall 2018 Dean's List.
- Holly Lande of Menomonie has been named to the President's List at Graceland University for the 2018 fall term. Graceland University students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the President's List.
