Students, community rally for campus equality

Members of the University of Wisconsin-Stout community gathered in front of the Bowman Hall clock tower last week to demand racial equality on campus. According to organizers, “BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and People of Color] students are tired. We can't go back to ‘normal.’ We want change.”
The rally, named “We Want Change,” was organized by the grassroots support networks Vote Mob and Leaders in Training in collaboration with the Menomonie community organization Your Turn Stout. The rally was in support of racial equality on campus and the “Dare to Divest” petition. Organizers asked attendees to social distance and wear masks.
Attendees listened as student organizers listed the demands of the Dare to Divest petition.
“Our Demands are as follows. Divest from policing. This includes dissolving campus police departments and severing ties with local police departments and/or privatized security forces.” said UW-Stout senior Laresha Love.
Other demands include compensation for students when they appear in promotional materials and investing in transformative justice, restorative justice and community care on campus. The group also requests a one-hour meeting with UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine P. Frank to discuss racial equality on campus.
When asked for comment, Chancellor Frank said, “We support organizations that seek out peaceful demonstrations as a way to make their concerns and voices heard… UW-Stout is committed to improving our efforts around equity, diversity and inclusion on our campus. I have received organizers’ request for a meeting and list of demands, and I look forward to meeting with them in the near future.”
Speakers addressed the crowd during the event. UW-Stout Student Charles Brown read from a letter to administration drafted by student organizers.
“We believe that a university that uses BIPOC students as a statistic or as images in promotional material to tell its inclusiveness, must invest resources in helping those students thrive on our campus,” Brown said. “We believe that a university can be an example to the state and the nation and demonstrate that a safe and healthy community can exist without an armed police force.”
UW-Stout alumna Jasmine Baker said the community cannot return to normal.
“They want to make us go home, go back to our lives, go back to normal… But normal is just watching Black people get shot and posting it on social media. Normal is just posting another hashtag and going about your day.” Baker said.
Jim Handley, a UW-Stout peace studies instructor, expressed his support for the students of color on campus
Handley said the campus has a long way to go to build a community of inclusivity, but he and other attendees said they believe Chancellor Frank is committed to making the campus more inclusive for students of color.
“I do think that the moment is right for change,” Handley said.
Stout Student Association President Devin Dumke said the SSA will do what they can to support the students calling for change.
