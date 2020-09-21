Students, community rally for campus equality

Speakers addressed the crowd during the event. UW-Stout Student Charles Brown read from a letter to administration drafted by student organizers.

“We believe that a university that uses BIPOC students as a statistic or as images in promotional material to tell its inclusiveness, must invest resources in helping those students thrive on our campus,” Brown said. “We believe that a university can be an example to the state and the nation and demonstrate that a safe and healthy community can exist without an armed police force.”

UW-Stout alumna Jasmine Baker said the community cannot return to normal.

“They want to make us go home, go back to our lives, go back to normal… But normal is just watching Black people get shot and posting it on social media. Normal is just posting another hashtag and going about your day.” Baker said.

Jim Handley, a UW-Stout peace studies instructor, expressed his support for the students of color on campus

Handley said the campus has a long way to go to build a community of inclusivity, but he and other attendees said they believe Chancellor Frank is committed to making the campus more inclusive for students of color.

“I do think that the moment is right for change,” Handley said.

Stout Student Association President Devin Dumke said the SSA will do what they can to support the students calling for change.

