Styer named Menomonie Youth Optimist of the Month

Ben Styer, son of David and Karen Styer, has been selected as the Menomonie Youth Optimist for the month of April. Styer is a senior at Menomonie High School and is very involved in both the school and community. Ben is a member of the National Honor Society and has maintained a 4.0 GPA during high school while taking multiple rigorous courses, dedicating lots of his time toward activities, and documenting over 100 community service hours.
At Menomonie High School, Styer has been active in the FFA, forensics public speaking team, Link Crew, student council, and Science Olympiad. In the FFA, he currently serves as the Menomonie FFA vice president and has been an officer for three years. He was selected to represent Wisconsin as a national delegate at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo. Ben has also won the Wisconsin FFA prepared public speaking contest, state dairy cattle evaluation contest, and state livestock evaluation contest. He also was the state runner-up in the extemporaneous speaking contest and will run to be a Wisconsin FFA state officer this summer. Additionally, Ben holds varsity letters in forensics and Science Olympiad, is a member of the high school string orchestra, and has taken Spanish all four years of high school.
Outside of high school, Styer is an active member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church where he is a mass server, choir member, and substitute religion class teacher. He is also a member of 4-H and multiple livestock breed associations. Ben is the president of the Willing Workers 4-H Club and a member of the Dunn County 4-H meat animal project. He has shown dairy cattle and swine at the Dunn County Fair since 2010 and the Wisconsin State Fair since 2015. Last year, Styer was a member of the national champion 4-H dairy judging team, and he placed fourth individually at the World Dairy Expo. He and his teammates now have the opportunity to travel to Scotland, Ireland, and England during the summer of 2021 to represent the United States on an international level.
Ben credits his upbringing on his family’s dairy farm for his values and skills of humility, hard work, faithfulness, and strong public speaking skills. He works on his family’s 2,100 cow dairy farm where he raises the farm’s show pigs and show heifers and helps to take care of all heifer calves under five months of age. Ben will be attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to double major in animal science with a dairy emphasis and agricultural and food business management. He hopes to eventually return to his family’s dairy farm and utilize on-site processing of milk in order to have a farm store with dairy products like milk, cheese, ice cream, and yogurt.
