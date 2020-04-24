Styer named Menomonie Youth Optimist of the Month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ben Styer, son of David and Karen Styer, has been selected as the Menomonie Youth Optimist for the month of April. Styer is a senior at Menomonie High School and is very involved in both the school and community. Ben is a member of the National Honor Society and has maintained a 4.0 GPA during high school while taking multiple rigorous courses, dedicating lots of his time toward activities, and documenting over 100 community service hours.

At Menomonie High School, Styer has been active in the FFA, forensics public speaking team, Link Crew, student council, and Science Olympiad. In the FFA, he currently serves as the Menomonie FFA vice president and has been an officer for three years. He was selected to represent Wisconsin as a national delegate at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo. Ben has also won the Wisconsin FFA prepared public speaking contest, state dairy cattle evaluation contest, and state livestock evaluation contest. He also was the state runner-up in the extemporaneous speaking contest and will run to be a Wisconsin FFA state officer this summer. Additionally, Ben holds varsity letters in forensics and Science Olympiad, is a member of the high school string orchestra, and has taken Spanish all four years of high school.