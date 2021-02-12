Summer Food Service Program seeks sponsors to provide healthy meals to children

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction today announced it is seeking sponsors to provide meals to children living in economically disadvantaged areas in Wisconsin through its Summer Food Service Program.

Last year, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DPI applied for and received waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow the SFSP and its sponsors to provide nutritious meals to children year-round and not only during the summer months. Those waivers were extended by the USDA to be effective through June 30, 2021. From March through December 2020, 248 local sponsors served nearly 40 million free meals at 1,650 locations across Wisconsin to children, ages 18 and under.

“I applaud the sponsors of the Summer Food Service Program for stepping up and partnering with their local communities to deliver nutritious meals to children during this incredible time of need,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “The SFSP and sponsors continue to fill an essential gap, and I am hopeful the momentum and team effort continue in communities across our state, and access to these meals is expanded during this pandemic.”